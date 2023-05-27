Saudi Arabia team arrives in Syria for embassy reopening

SHAFAQNA-A Saudi Technical Team has arrived in Syria on Saturday for embassy reopening.

This comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s decision to resume operations of its diplomatic mission in the country.

The Saudi technical team, headed by Minister Plenipotentiary Ghazi Al-Anzi has met with Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan and Chief of Protocol at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Syrian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Damascus.

During the meeting, the head of the Saudi technical team expressed gratitude to the Syrian side for the warm welcome extended to the team.

Dr. Sousan warmly welcomed the Saudi team and pledged to provide all necessary means and support to facilitate its mission.

Source : saudigazette

www.shafaqna.com