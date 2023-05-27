Why is Pakistan refuting to join the China bloc?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Amid a global power rivalry bet­ween the United States and China, Pakistan on Thursday rejected speculations it had joined ‘the China bloc’.

“I would like to refute any such speculation that Pakistan has joined one bloc or the other. Pakistan has a consistent policy that we do not believe in bloc politics,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told a weekly press briefing here.

What the spokesperson said is the new approach of the country in the realm of foreign affairs as Pakistan cannot afford to put all its eggs in one basket because of its limitations and constraints.

The country joined the Western bloc – in May 1954, it signed a Mutual Defence Assistance Agreement with the United States, then became a member of SEATO along with the United States, Britain, France, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand and also put its entire weight in the Western bloc by joining the Baghdad Pact (CENTO) with Britain, Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

History shows us Pakistan got no worthwhile advantage by joining these apparently highly provocative moves (against the Soviet Union) and instead invited irreparable harm. The Soviet Union reacted sharply when Pakistan joined the Baghdad Pact in 1955 (then called CENTO).

Up to that time, the Soviet Union had maintained a neutral stand on the Kashmir dispute and its representatives had abstained from voting whenever this issue came up in the Security Council but thereafter the country adopted a hostile posture.

The hostility assumed such alarming proportions that the country had to lose its eastern wing due to Indian aggression which was openly supported and aided by the Soviet Union but Pakistan was still waiting for the 6th American Fleet to arrive and intervene.

It was in this backdrop that visionary leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid foundations of a new phase of the foreign policy aimed at taking independent postures keeping in mind the national interests of the country.

Of course, there have been some exceptions as well like the decision to join the American war in Afghanistan but bitter lessons of the past are now guiding decisions on crucial regional and global developments.

No doubt, Pakistan has a perfect relationship with the time-tested friend China but this is not at the cost of its ties with the United States which is one of the oldest friends, partner of Pakistan, the biggest export market and a major source of foreign exchange earnings.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has been closely aligned with regional realities, and conscious of security concerns. This is why it became part and parcel of US military alliances in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, and fought the impugned war on terrorism.

With eastern and western borders nursing animosity with Pakistan, all it needed was a security cushion which had been forthcoming for decades from Washington. But as far as China was concerned, its relationship is irresistible, as Pakistan’s geostrategic location makes it indispensable to have a special relationship with the economic power house.

Last but not least, Beijing’s developmental and connectivity paradigm has placed Pakistan in a unique position, and its commonality with China is a foregone conclusion. With no desire to play one against another, Pakistan has been a facilitator between China and the US, and this role is in need of being appreciated, and rewarded.

Unlike India, it is not harping across the region and beyond by entering into illogical alliances for the sake of browbeating China. If China is in need of Pakistan’s geopolitical muscles for realising its BRI project, so is the case of the US for furthering its security umbrella in Southwest Asia.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com