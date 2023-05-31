Shortest road for Hajj from Najaf to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Housing and Public Works of Iraq announced that the ground road project for Hajj in the province of Najaf achieved a 72% progress. This road is the shortest route to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi newspaper Sabaq wrote about it: “The completion rate of the first phase of constructing this road reached 72%.”

The newspaper also mentioned that the completion rate of the second phase of this project is approximately 35%, which includes the construction of 60 bridges.

The objective of this project is to revitalize commercial and economic activities between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, facilitate the entry of Hajj pilgrims by land, and serve as a gateway for investment and tourism in Najaf and Iraq as a whole.

Source: Al-Khaleej Online

