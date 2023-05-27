[Video] What is the Quran?

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “What is the Quran? – Understanding Islam | Dr Chris Hewer”.

What is the Qur’an?

God created all human beings to find happiness in this world through obedience to the divine will and the reward of paradise in the next. In God’s great mercy, God sent guidance to all humanity in the form of books of revelation or scriptures. The Qur’an is the last scripture and the ultimate benchmark by which all earlier ones can be judged. It lies at the core of the Muslim faith and way of life.

It was sent down by God to Muhammad who conveyed it to the world by speaking it aloud – the name Qur’an means ‘the recitation’. The revelation begins. The revelation of the Qur’an began in the year 610, on a dark night towards the end of the month of Ramadan [Q. 2:185]. Muhammad had gone to spend time in deep meditation and spiritual retreat in a cave on Mount Hira, just outside Makka.

A light appeared on the horizon and drew closer [Q. 53:3-10]. Eventually it was identified as the angel Jibril (Gabriel). Jibril halted a distance away from Muhammad and spoke the word iqra, commanding him to ‘recite’ or ‘speak forth.’ Muhammad did not know what to do. Jibril came closer and again said iqra.

At this, Muhammad said that he didn’t know what he was supposed to say. Like most people at this time, Muhammad had not received any formal book-based education. He was ummi, meaning that he had not received education on earlier scriptures and he was “unlettered.” The significance of this is that what Muhammad was about to recite could not have come from him.

He could not have made it up himself. It must have been given to him by God [Q. 10:37-38; 17:88; 45:2]. Jibril then embraced Muhammad. During this embrace, the heart of Muhammad, as the seat of wisdom and knowledge, was purified in receiving the revelation from God.

After the embrace, when Jibril again said iqra to Muhammad, the first verses of the Qur’an just welled up from his heart and flowed from his lips [Q. 96:1-5]. This was the start of the process of revelation that would go on for the next twenty-two years [Q. 17:106; 25:32].

