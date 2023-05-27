Shafaqna top news stories (27 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 27 May 2023

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Erdoğan, who became the mayor of Istanbul in 1999 and rose to power at the highest level of Turkey since 2003, has served three terms as prime minister and two terms as president, and is now on the verge of starting his third term as president. Read more…

HADITH GRAPH- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: ” Do not feel ashamed for giving little because refusal is smaller than that..” Watch more…

MIDDLE EAST- Al-Qabas newspaper wrote: Although the reception of Kuwaiti women to join the police force was weak at first, but now this situation is changing and the number of women who have recently joined the police force has increased and has been acceptable. Read more…



PAKISTAN- Amid a global power rivalry bet­ween the United States and China, Pakistan on Thursday rejected speculations it had joined ‘the China bloc’. Read more…

PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s defence minister has defended the government’s decision to try civilians in military courts, calling their alleged attacks on military installations during recent protests an “act of rebellion against the state”. Read more…

SHIA MEDIA- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “What is the Quran? – Understanding Islam | Dr Chris Hewer”. Watch & Read more…

RELIGIOUS QUESTION- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a woman’s housework. Read more…

