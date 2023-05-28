Canada & UAE collaborate to resettle Afghan evacuees

SHAFAQNA-Canada has announced a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resettle Afghan nationals.

In a press release, the Canadian government stated its plan to resettle up to 1,000 Afghan nationals currently residing in the UAE. The arrival of the first charter flight carrying Afghan evacuees in Toronto on May 27, 2023, marked the beginning of this initiative.

Sean Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in facilitating the safe passage of Afghan nationals. Recognizing the unique challenges involved in this humanitarian resettlement program, Minister Fraser emphasized the significance of partnerships like the one with the UAE. He affirmed Canada’s unwavering commitment to resettling at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans, demonstrating the country’s dedication to offering a new start for those in need.

Source : bnn.network

www.shafaqna.com