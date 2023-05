SHAFAQNA AZERBAIJAN- The second round of presidential elections is being held today for the first time in the history of Türkiye.

Current President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the Republican People’s Party Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu fight to win majority of votes.

Here is Shafaqna’s photo report:

