English
International Shia News Agency
Human rightsOther News

UN: Increasing acute malnutrition in Yemen despite improving food security

0

SHAFAQNA- UN agencies warned in a new report released Friday that the food security situation in Yemen’s government-controlled areas has “improved slightly” in the first five months of this year, but acute malnutrition is on the rise.

David Gresley, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, said: “The UN and its partners took steps last year to reduce severe food insecurity, but these gains are brittle and 17 million people remain food insecure in Yemen. UN Newes reported

According to the UN Food Agency, FAO, World Food Program (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Yemen is one of the most food insecure countries in the world, mainly due to the impact of conflicts and economic decline.

Between January and May 2023, about 3.2 million people experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in government-controlled areas, a 23 percent decrease from the period between October and December 2022, the new report found.

Also stated, through various interventions, the agency is focused on improving food security and household income by strengthening agricultural production practices, increasing labor opportunities, and diversifying livelihoods in a sustainable manner that promotes peaceful coexistence, said Hussein Gadain, FAO representative in Yemen.

Source: UN Newes 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

UNICEF team visits Yemen

 

Related posts

Sana’a: Massive public march on anniversary of Al-Sarkha

asadian

UNICEF team visits Yemen

asadian

Will holding G20 Tourism Conference in occupied Kashmir prove disastrous for India?

asadian

Yemen: PM praised academic performance of universities

asadian

UN: International arms networks in Myanmar violate human rights

asadian

The unity of Yemen is the decision and will of the people

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.