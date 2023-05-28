UN: Increasing acute malnutrition in Yemen despite improving food security

SHAFAQNA- UN agencies warned in a new report released Friday that the food security situation in Yemen’s government-controlled areas has “improved slightly” in the first five months of this year, but acute malnutrition is on the rise.

David Gresley, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, said: “The UN and its partners took steps last year to reduce severe food insecurity, but these gains are brittle and 17 million people remain food insecure in Yemen. UN Newes reported

According to the UN Food Agency, FAO, World Food Program (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Yemen is one of the most food insecure countries in the world, mainly due to the impact of conflicts and economic decline.

Between January and May 2023, about 3.2 million people experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in government-controlled areas, a 23 percent decrease from the period between October and December 2022, the new report found.

Also stated, through various interventions, the agency is focused on improving food security and household income by strengthening agricultural production practices, increasing labor opportunities, and diversifying livelihoods in a sustainable manner that promotes peaceful coexistence, said Hussein Gadain, FAO representative in Yemen.

Source: UN Newes

