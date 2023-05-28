UNESCO: A new artificial intelligence roadmap for classrooms

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations held the first global meeting with education ministers from around the world to examine the risks and benefits of using chatbots in classrooms, and on Friday (26 May 2023) announced a new roadmap to chart a safer digital path for all.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Fewer than 10 per cent of schools and universities follow official guidelines on using artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as chatbot software ChatGPT, a ground-breaking online meeting on Thursday hosted more than 40 ministers. UN News repoted.

While reviewing the agency’s new roadmap for training and generative artificial intelligence, the ministers exchanged approaches and programs that can generate data and content based on existing algorithms, but can also make real-world, alarming errors just like humans.

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, said: “Generative artificial intelligence opens up new horizons and challenges for education, but we need to take urgent steps to ensure that new AI technologies in education are integrated on our terms. It is our duty to prioritize safety, inclusion, diversity, transparency and quality.”

According to a new UNESCO survey of more than 450 schools and universities, institutions face numerous challenges in developing an immediate response to the sudden emergence of these powerful AI applications.

At the same time, governments around the world are shaping appropriate policies in a rapidly evolving educational landscape, while developing national strategies on artificial intelligence, data protection and other regulatory frameworks, according to UNESCO.

However, they proceed with caution. Some ministers at the global summit said the dangers of using these tools could expose students to false or biased information.

