Japan: Over 60% opposed to possible snap election

SHAFAQNA- Over 60 % of respondents to a Kyodo News poll are opposed to a possible snap election before the current parliament session scheduled through late June ends.

The outcome of the survey from Saturday comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call a snap election following the Group of Seven summit meeting held in Hiroshima through May 21.

The poll showed 62.3 percent of respondents believed Kishida either greatly or to some extent demonstrated leadership at the G-7 gathering that Ukrainian President attended in person to rally further support for his country in its fight against Russian invasion.

Source: kyodonews

www.shafaqna.com

