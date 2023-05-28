Ethiopia: Two Killed & Dozens Injured in Police Crackdown Against Muslims in Addis Ababa

SHAFAQNA- Police clashed with Muslim protesters near the Grand Anuwar Mosque in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Ethiopia, Sheikh Hajj Ibrahim Tufa, and the leaders of the Majlis visited injured victims at the Black Lion Hospital this morning.

At least two civilians were killed yesterday and more than 40 people, including police officers and different police backup forces, suffered minor and serious injuries during police crackdown against Muslim protesters in and around the Grand Anuwar Mosque in the capital Addis Ababa on Friday (26 May 2023) afternoon.

The protests broke out Friday after prayer hours by the Muslim community in the city against the demolition of Mosques in the newly formed Shaggar city, which was formerly known as Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfinne. The protesters demanded an end to the demolition of mosques in the Shaggar city.

Source: allafrica

www.shafaqna.com