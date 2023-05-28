English
Vatican: Pope Francis & Head of Muslim World League Discussed Shared Values

Pope Francis meets with head of Muslim World League

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, on Saturday (27 May 2023) held talks with Pope Francis in Vatican, the organization said.

The two sides discussed a number of issues related to shared values and the civilizational alliance, it added. Following the meeting, Alissa said he was delighted with the sincere, brotherly and deep dialogue with Pope Francis at his residence.

“We discussed our shared values and building bridges between civilizations based on effective and sustainable initiatives,” he added. “I appreciate Pope Francis’s kind hospitality and noble sentiments.

Pope Francis held a number of private meetings on Saturday after resuming his regular appointments a day after canceling his schedule due to a fever.

