WFP: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face bad choices due to lack of food rations

SHAFAQNA- Just weeks after thousands of Rohingya refugees lost their homes to Cyclone Mocha, they have been dealt another blow as funding shortfalls force the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) to cut food coupon at Cox’s Market to $8. America, or less than 9 cents per meal.

Funding shortages had previously forced WFP to reduce its food vouchers from US$12 to US$10 per person in March this year. Reliefweb reported.

It’s also stated, six years into the refugee crisis, nearly a million Rohingya are stranded in camps in Bangladesh with no means of livelihood and are completely dependent on humanitarian aid for their survival. Even with WFP food aid, four out of 10 families did not have enough food, and 12 percent of children were acutely malnourished. This was before rations were cut.

With less food, refugees have no choice but to resort to negative coping mechanisms. Children may be excluded from school or girls proposed for child marriage. If refugees seek illegal work, they face increased risks of exploitation and abuse and may fuel tensions between refugees and host communities.

Source: Reliefweb

