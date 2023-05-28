Japan: lowest percentage of working women in nuclear workplaces

SHAFAQNA- A recent survey by an OECD agency showed that Japan ranks lowest among the 17 member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in terms of the proportion of women working in the nuclear sector.

According to kyodonews, in 2021, only 15% of Japan’s nuclear workforce were women. Norway had the highest female participation in the sector at around 60 per cent, while France and the UK both recorded around 24.9 per cent, the average for the 17 countries surveyed, according to the Nuclear Energy Agency.

The survey also spotlighted the profound difference in the rights of women and men in the nuclear sector. In Japan, women were paid about 26 percent less than men on average, while men were paid 5.2 percent more among the 12 countries that provided comparable data.

There are signs that the gender gap in Japan is improving, with the survey showing that women make up about 27 percent of new hires, roughly equal to the 28.8 percent average across 17 countries.

Source: Kyodonews

