Preparing for Driving Theory Tests: Unveiling the Benefits and Differences of Mock Tests in UK and Iran

Advertorial Reportage- In this article, we are Unveiling the Differences Between UK and Iranian Mock Theory Tests for a Successful Driving Journey.

If you are getting ready for the driving theory test in the UK, besides Reading the reference books, you can try mock theory tests. The mock Theory test sometimes called the driving theory test practice, is one of the best ways to prepare for the main theory test.

Practicing with this type of practice test makes you know the forms of questions in the driving theory test so that you will be ready for getting the main exam with more confidence.

When it comes to driving theory tests for getting a driving license, the UK is one of many countries worldwide that asks the applicants to pass this exam in the first part. Iran, a country in the Middle East, has its driving theory test, and like the UK, people in Iran can take some mock theory tests before participating in the main driving theory tests.

Are the mock theory tests in Iran and UK the same, or do they differ? Are they free, or do people have to pay for them? Can they be helpful or not? You can read the rest of this article to know the answers to these questions.

What is The Mock Theory Test ?

As its name describes, the mock theory test is a way to practice the driving theory test. The mock test is based on the reference books of the driving theory test. If you study the books carefully, you can take these exams and arrange your ability to take the primary driving theory test. Some of These tests are designed by the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency ( DVSA ). Theory tests developed by the DVSA are more likely to be the driving theory test Questions. So if you want to know about the type of theory test questions and their difficulty level, start with DVSA exams.

These mock theory tests can be in the same number of questions and all categories which will be questioned in the primary driving theory test. You can take these mock tests in Standard Time and arrange your speed and accuracy in answering the questions.

Some third-party organizations design mock theory tests too. Some of these tests have the same number of questions as the driving theory test. But in some cases, you can find some tests examining the practitioners in the specific category after the driving theory test. This type of test is suitable for people who want to practice more in exam categories and boost their ability to answer the questions of that category.

Why is It So Important and Helpful?

There are many reasons which made the Mock theory tests so essential. These exams will familiarize the practitioner with the standard theory test questions.

This familiarity makes it easier to manage the main exam and answer the questions more confidently. Taking the driving theory practice test allows us to manage time on the day of the test. In this way, the possibility of being unable to answer the questions in the standard time is reduced. It doesn’t matter if you are preparing for the British or Iranian driving theory test; participating in the Mock theory test will help you increase your probability of passing. Also, the costs related to retaking the driving theory test are eliminated.

The Mock Theory Test in The UK

The Mock theory test in the UK is mainly designed by DVSA. The form and the contents of the exam are based on the UK driving theory test, so you can answer 50 multiple-answer questions in the mock theory test. The pass rate for the Mock tests is just like the driving theory test, which is 43/50. You should correctly answer 43 of 50 questions to succeed in the exam.

As you know, the UK’s driving theory tests consist of hazard perception tests. This is one of the main parts of the driving theory test and consists of 14 videos. The video consists of a hazardous driving situation. The task of examiners is to preserve the hazardous condition at the right time by clicking on the monitor screen.

If you want to practice a hazard perception test, you can do it on websites with an archive of hazardous situation videos. Please remind that on the first attempt, you may catch fewer points. This situation would not last forever. By practicing more, you will be an expert in precepting hazardous conditions.

If you are interested in the price of Mock theory tests in the UK, some websites let applicants have the driving theory test practice free online. On the other hand, some of them require payments from applicants to participate in those Mock theory tests.

The Mock Theory Test in Iran

When you are getting ready for the Iranian driving theory test, you can experience the Mock theory tests. The difference between Iran’s and UK’s Mock theory tests is the main difference between their driving theory tests. Unlike the British one, the Iranian driving theory test doesn’t have a hazard perception test. The takers should participate in the driving theory test two times, Once before starting the practical driving classes and THE OTHER after those classes.

The Iranian mock Theory tests are primarily based on the previous driving theory tests. Some institutes that have access to the earlier courses of the driving theory test have collected them. In this way, they have created a complete set of driving theory test questions. Today, you can access these questions by visiting the websites that organize mock theory tests. With a little search on the Internet, you will find free and paid versions of Iranian mock theory tests, just like in England. Some websites that have categorized these mock tests based on different subjects charge a small amount of money from people who intend to take these mock tests. Others do not receive any money for this.

Some other institutes have published mock theory tests in the form of books. In this way, you can practice these mock tests on paper, Just like the Iranian driving theory test, which is taken on paper.

Conclusion

This article taught you the difference between mock theory tests in Iran and England. These differences are primarily due to how the driving theory test is held in these countries. Participating in these tests will increase your preparation for the driving theory test. If you want to practice the Iranian driving theory test, you can refer to some Iranian websites in Persian. If you’re going to learn about the driving theory tests of other countries, visit the theory test.ae website.