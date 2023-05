SHAFAQNA TURKIYE- Today May 28th, 2023 Turkish people are taking part in the second round of presidential elections.

Turkish people are casting ballot for election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as their president for next five years.

Here is Shafaqna Türkiye’s exclusive photos of the second round of Turkish Presidential Elections 2023:

Source: Shafaqna Persian

