English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

FAO: More than 800 million people live in hunger

0
800 million people live in hunger

SHAFAQNA-As many as 828 million people go to bed hungry each night, 46 million more than the previous year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Of those affected by hunger, two-thirds are women and 80 percent live in areas prone to climate change.

To raise awareness about global hunger levels, The Hunger Project, a non-profit, designated May 28 as World Hunger Day.

Hunger is a debilitating state that occurs when the body is deprived of food for an extended period.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Climate change and its security implication

asadian

UN: 2 million killed & $4.3 trillion in damages due to climate changes

asadian

Yemen: Climate change & food crisis

asadian

Arab League calls for united effort to tackle climate change

asadian

Video: Importance of climate change for Muslims

asadian

Morocco: Green Mosques initiative aims to tackle climate change

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.