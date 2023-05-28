FAO: More than 800 million people live in hunger

SHAFAQNA-As many as 828 million people go to bed hungry each night, 46 million more than the previous year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Of those affected by hunger, two-thirds are women and 80 percent live in areas prone to climate change.

To raise awareness about global hunger levels, The Hunger Project, a non-profit, designated May 28 as World Hunger Day.

Hunger is a debilitating state that occurs when the body is deprived of food for an extended period.

