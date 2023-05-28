Japan to lighten airport rules for the entry of foreign private jets

SHAFAQNA- Japan will lighten landings and other access methods at airports for foreign private jets arriving in the near future in hopes of attracting big-spending tourists.

According to the new rules, the time required to apply for a landing permit in Japan will be reduced from a minimum of 10 days before arrival to three days, and in unavoidable circumstances it will be possible to submit the application up to 24 hours in advance. Kyodonews reported.

It’s also stated, the move aims to increase the number of high-net-worth foreign visitors by allowing more flexible itineraries, as private jets are often used by high-profile individuals seeking comfort, convenience and privacy.

The Japanese government expects annual inbound tourist spending to reach 5 trillion yen ($35.5 billion). With a focus on attracting wealthy visitors, he hopes to see spending on accommodation, shopping and dining increase.

Source: Kyodonews

