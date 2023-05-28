English
Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- According to witnesses, dozens of extremist Israeli settlers, who were heavily guarded by the Israeli police, entered the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem this morning and started performing religious ceremonies.

Local sources said that a large number of Israeli settlers entered the compound in a group through the Moroccan gate, where they performed religious ceremonies under the protection of Israeli police officers. WAFA reported.

Since 2003, Israeli authorities have allowed settlers to enter the compound almost every day, with the exception of Friday, which is a day of rest and worship for Muslims.

The Islamic Endowment Authority, the Jordanian authority responsible for this holy place, has repeatedly described the presence of settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as provocative and has said that Palestinian worshipers and guards in Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers visiting.

Israeli Far-Right Security Minister Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

