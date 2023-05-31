Somali Muslim female designs activewear for Muslim women and girls

SHAFAQNA- Somali Muslim female, Muna Mohamed, designed activewear for Muslim Women and girls.

Growing up as a Somali girl in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, Muna Mohamed’s love for basketball has led to creating the special activewear .

In Minneapolis, she spent years as the only girl on the basketball court. Moving to South St. Paul, she joined her school’s basketball team, pursuing her love for the sport all the way to playing semi-professional ball with the TC Elite.

Now as a coach, she wants to encourage more Muslim girls to follow their passion, returning to her old neighborhood to break the barriers that have often kept young Muslim women out of the game.

Kalsoni

Muna Mohamed start Kalsoni, a modest activewear brand that she said helps Muslim women live a healthy lifestyle. In just a few years she has progressed from pop-up shops to launching a website and selling her clothes at local retailers such as REI.

In creating a product marketed to Muslim women in the East African community, it was important to maintain a sense of cultural expression, Mohamed said. She settled on the Somali word “Kalsoni,” which means confidence — a feeling she said is crucial for any Muslim woman.

“I realized we shouldn’t run away from our culture and I wanted a word that represented what I was, who the girls were … [and] a sense of confidence,” she said.

Mohamed’s personal experience as an athlete and researcher gives her a unique perspective on design. While well-known brands such as Nike and Lululemon carry versions of modest athletic and leisure wear, she said they fall short of what Muslim women want.

“They often don’t understand the type of hijabs that you need to create to cater to all Muslims,” she said. “That’s why I have the different versatile hijabs, from sports shawls to the sports hijab, for everyone.”

Customers can also purchase loose-fitting tunics of different lengths and colors, with zippers on the bottom of both sides to allow for more mobility. There are unisex long-sleeve shirts to give men options.