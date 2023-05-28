English
Türkiye election results: Erdogan ahead in run-off win

Erdogan ahead in run-off

SHAFAQNA-Vote counting is under way in Turkey’s first-ever presidential election run-off. Erdogan appears headed for victory in Turkey runoff.

Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate.

Neither one was able to get more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round.

A broadcast ban on announcing results is likely to be lifted around 6:30pm (15:30 GMT).

Latest unofficial results, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency:

Erdogan: 52.3 percent
Kilicdaroglu: 47.7 percent
Ballot boxes opened: 96 percent

Source: aljazeera

