Iran & Oman pave way for more joint ventures & strategic partnerships

SHAFAQNA-Iran-Oman pave way for more joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Iranian President Ebrahim Rayeesi has said that Iran and Oman have upgraded their cooperation from trade level to investment phase.

Raisi made the remarks in a joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Omani officials in Tehran on Sunday.

The joint viewpoints and approach for regional convergence of the two countries’ leaders alongwith proper capacities can broaden their cooperation at bilateral and regional levels.

Omani Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran, which comes at the invitation of President Raisi, marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two regional allies.

As many as four cooperation agreements in the fields of economy, investment, and energy are expected to be signed during the landmark visit.

The agreements are set to further strengthen the economic ties between Iran and Oman, paving the way for more joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Officials from both countries have said the visit will also open new avenues for diplomatic cooperation and set the stage for increased dialogue and engagement at the highest levels.

Source: IRNA

