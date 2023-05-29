Iraq: Increase in birth of infants with congenital defects

SHAFAQNA– The average rate of congenital defects among infants across cities in Iraq is increasing. This is happening despite the fact that in the past, it was limited to cities exposed to pollution and intense bombing using internationally banned substances such as white phosphorus and napalm, particularly during the period of the US occupation of Iraq since 2003.

Among these cities, Fallujah and Basra are particularly affected, where pollution, oil fumes, and unneutralized mines dating back to about four decades ago still persist.

Fallujah and its surrounding areas still have the highest rates of infants born with congenital defects in Iraq, followed by Ramadi, Tal Afar, and then Baghdad. The impact of these weapons on Basra has also become evident through the increased prevalence of cancer in the region.

Recently, new cities have been exposed to congenital defects, caused by the effects of climate and pollution resulting from droughts, storms, and desertification.

The Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq witnessed the birth of a child with a peculiar condition of having only one eye, which is the first of its kind in the city. This child, born with a congenital defect, passed away a few hours after birth. Activists and experts circulated images of the child on social media, raising awareness about the dangers of pollution and calling on the United Nations and international organizations to intervene. Despite a three-day media campaign, the Iraqi government and healthcare and environmental officials have taken no action and made no statements on the matter.

In this regard, Dr. Ahmed Al-Aamiri, a pediatric specialist in Baghdad, stated in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that approximately five percent of children in Iraq are born with congenital defects and severe illnesses, and some of them pass away within a day or two, or even a few hours after birth. Congenital abnormalities manifest in various forms, including unhealthy lips at birth, differences in head size compared to other body parts, and enlarged or deformed limbs. Recently, a child with a single eye in the middle of the face was born. There are also rare and astonishing cases of new-borns with bone problems, chest deformities, and heart diseases, with body parts of different sizes and abnormal respiratory systems. All of these issues are attributed to the polluted air in the country, not to mention the remnants of war or new pollutants. These new pollutants, such as gas and oil and factories dumping their waste into rivers or other locations, have an impact on Iraq’s environment.

Al-Aamiri emphasized that new cities in Iraq are now caught in the vortex of congenital abnormalities, whereas in the past, they were free from such issues. For instance, the province of Babylon recently recorded a case of a new-born child with congenital defects who accumulated unknown fluids in their brain before passing away.

Source: Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed

www.shafaqna.com