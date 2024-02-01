Shafaqna interview: “Hijab creates safer environment for women, brings confidence”

Shafaqna English | by Khairunnisa Aga*- “Some people think it (Hijab) is oppression but for us it is beautiful. It creates safer environment for women, and brings confidence. We don’t want to attract anyone towards hijab but it should be personal journey, awareness. In Kashmir challenge is not such but hijab is outside of Kashmir face challenges,” a Kashmiri teacher believes.

Asifa, a lecturer of commerce said that Hijab is submission to Allah, it is gender neutral. Modesty is a barrier between women and men and it is a Quranic command and, the traditions related to hijab tell us its level and its intellectual philosophy. It decreases crime against women, it dignifies a human. The need is elevating awareness towards Islamic teachings. However, the challenge is that non-hijabis hesitate to interact with us and there is a level of stereotyping of hijabis because of negative news in the Western media.

Jamsheeda a lecturer in English expressed her views that it makes us feel comfortable, it is our identity. Hijab has acquired shape of our common culture and thus is important part of daily life. It also has historical place and in Kashmir hijab has remained there in one or the other shape.

Anjum Afshan, a lecturer of Botany, says that Hijab is just like a cover of a precious thing, women in Kashmir and most parts of India are comfortable with it, while Pakistan is losing. There are challenges for the women who choose to be in hijab, like stereotyping, projection as criminals or fundamentalists. Still Hijab is growing.

Asiya, a lecturer in Environment Science has some valid points to make. She said that character is important and forced hijab is prevalent. Muslim society has not been able to abandon its Hindu heritage and hijab is not present in its Islamic spirit but as a subjugation of the women. Hijab hardly changes a person, it is just out layer and what about the heart and soul that declines to modify. In majoritarian setting, it gives a woman acceptance but that is not real dignity.

Dr Khairunnisa Aga, Independent researcher, activist and Political Scientist responded to the questions and said that Islamic Hijab represents the autonomy and agency that Islam restores to women. It indicates resilience that is also why some forces are intimidated by its presence. Women have played a vital role in building Islamic societies and we see that even with a heavy burden of stereotyping, and typecasting, hijabi Muslim women are contributing in different fields fearlessly. Hijab is gender-neutral and both men and women have to observe hijab and that will establish a pure society that is free of gender-related violence.

*Khairunnisa Aga; Research Scholar IACC, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi-25

Part of Series: Shafaqna English Hijab file