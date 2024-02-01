Shafaqna interview: “Hijab creates safer environment for women, brings confidence”

Shafaqna English | by Khairunnisa Aga*- “Some people think it (Hijab) is oppression but for us it is beautiful. It creates safer environment for women, and brings confidence. We don’t want to attract anyone towards hijab but it should be personal journey, awareness. In Kashmir challenge is not such but hijab is outside of Kashmir face challenges,” a Kashmiri teacher believes.
Yasir a teacher told Shafaqna reporter that Hijab is according to natural law. Some people think it is oppression but for us it is beautiful. It creates safer environment for women, and brings confidence. We don’t want to attract anyone towards hijab but it should be personal journey, awareness. In Kashmir challenge is not such but hijab is outside of Kashmir face challenges.