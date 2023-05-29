CMSA: China’s new taikonauts selection process

SHAFAQNA- China’s new generation of astronauts, known as taikonauts, are currently being selected in the fourth batch of taikonauts.

According to CN, The selection process began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced that 12 to 14 reserve taikonauts will be selected, each with different specialisms such as spacecraft pilots, flight engineers and payload specialists.

For the first time, the post of payload specialist is open to people from Hong Kong and Macao. Candidates for the space pilot role are selected from among active military pilots, while flight engineers and payload experts are taken from industrial sectors as well as colleges and universities.

It’s also stated, by March 2023, the first stage of the selection process had been completed, and more than 100 candidates then entered the second round, including more than 10 from Hong Kong and Macao.

Source: CN

