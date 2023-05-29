English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

CN: Steady growth of China’s food industry in 2022

0

SHAFAQNA- China’s food industry is expected to maintain growth momentum this year after registering steady growth in 2022.

According to CN, major food companies with an annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan reported revenues of 9.8 trillion yuan last year, marking a yearly increase of 5.6 percent. Their profit went up 9.6 percent year on year to 681.5 billion yuan.

The food sector is expected to maintain robust growth this year, and revenues of major companies are projected to rise by about 7 percent.

Despite the optimism, the sector faces multiple challenges including grim international food security and shrinking profit margins, and called for greater efforts to develop industrial clusters to fuel future development.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Why is Pakistan refuting to join the China bloc?

Related posts

CMSA: China’s new taikonauts selection process

asadian

Why is Pakistan refuting to join the China bloc?

asadian

Taliban: China interested in investing in Afghanistan’s lithium sector

asadian

Japan to monitor safety of data collection satellites

asadian

CN: 100% waste separation in all Chinese cities by 2025

asadian

Ancient rock painting discovered in north China

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.