CN: Steady growth of China’s food industry in 2022

SHAFAQNA- China’s food industry is expected to maintain growth momentum this year after registering steady growth in 2022.

According to CN, major food companies with an annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan reported revenues of 9.8 trillion yuan last year, marking a yearly increase of 5.6 percent. Their profit went up 9.6 percent year on year to 681.5 billion yuan.

The food sector is expected to maintain robust growth this year, and revenues of major companies are projected to rise by about 7 percent.

Despite the optimism, the sector faces multiple challenges including grim international food security and shrinking profit margins, and called for greater efforts to develop industrial clusters to fuel future development.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com