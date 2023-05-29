English
Launch of India’s next generation navigation satellite

SHAFAQNA- The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched a second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01.

According to CN, the satellite was launched on board an expendable Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh state.

NVS-01 is the country’s first second-generation satellite for Navigation with Indian Constellation services. An indigenous atomic clock was flown in NVS-01 for the first time.

Source: CN

