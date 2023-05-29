English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

SANA: Syria partakes in Middle easterner Charity Bazaar in Tokyo

0

SHAFAQNA- The International safe haven of Syrian Middle easterner Republic in Tokyo taken part in Middle easterner Charity Bazaar, which was held by the Affiliation of Ambassadors’ Spouses and Heads of Middle easterner Missions in Japan on Saturday, in expansion to sixteen Middle easterner discretionary missions.

According to SANA, the Syrian structure seen a momentous turnout from Japanese guests and Middle easterner and remote communities as they communicated their delight with Syrian cooperation, and with getting familiar with the diverse Syrian items and nourishments.

harge d’Affaires of the Syrian Government office in Tokyo, Mohammed Najib Elji, underlined the significance of partaking within the bazaar, because it offers an opportunity to educate the Japanese individuals and outsiders dwelling in Japan with the Syrian civilization and culture, and the esteem of Syrian items and crafted works .

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudi Arabia team arrives in Syria for embassy reopening

Related posts

Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

asadian

Seven Gates of Damascus in oldest inhabited city in world

asadian

Geneva: Syria at 59th Arab Health Ministers’ Council

asadian

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

asadian

SANA: Syria-India relations in industrial & economic fields

asadian

UNICEF: 6.2 million children need aid in Syria and Türkiye earthquake hit zones

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.