Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

SHAFAQNA- Syria, Bahrain and Oman talked about on Sunday ways to boost health participation between the three nations, on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly.

According to SANA, That was amid a assembly which brought together Health Minister Dr. Hasan al-Ghobash, Bahraini Health Minister Dr. Jalila bint al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, and Omani Health Minister, Dr. Hilal al-Sabti

The three Minister underlined the need of forces joint Health participation, trading logical and down to earth encounters, and they checked on issues related to Health advancements at the territorial and worldwide levels.

Also stated, Dr. al-Ghobash expressed gratitude toward the two nations for their helpful position and for giving help amid the seismic tremor calamity.

He underlined the need of coordination and participation to move forward the quality of Health administrations given to citizens, and to attain a comprehensive Health scope.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com