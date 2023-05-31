Afghanistan: Online taxi services launched in Kandahar

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – For the first time, an individual from the residents of Kandahar province has launched the “Online Taxi Request” software, providing intra-city transportation services with the participation of 25 taxis in this province.

Samiullah Paygham, the creator of the online taxi software (Sayar), states that although the people of Afghanistan have limited familiarity with technology, he has still initiated online taxi services in Kandahar province.

He says that despite negative feedback from the people, he started this venture, and currently, 25 taxi vehicles are registered and actively providing services in his system.

Mr. Paygham mentions that his average daily income from this software and online taxi services is approximately 1000 Afghanis.

According to him, although many taxi drivers approach him, only those who meet the specified requirements are allowed into the system.

Mr. Paygham says that the citizens of Kandahar can utilize the online taxi service from any point within the city by downloading the Sayar application.

He further states that currently, the services are limited to Kandahar province only, but he intends to expand these services to Kabul and Herat provinces as well.

