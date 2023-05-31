English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

Taliban’s Minister of Migrants called for international attention to people of Afghanistan

0
attention to people of Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Minister of Migrants and Returnees Affairs of Taliban, stating that the international community should not forget the Afghans, added that humanitarian issues should not be treated as political matters.

Khalil Rahman Haqqani said on Monday 29th of May, during a distribution ceremony for aid to the needy in Kabul: “We urge all countries of the world to set aside politics, formalities, and military matters. Migration has its own specific laws. The Ministry of Migrants has been established to address the problems of migrants.”

He added that peace has now been established throughout Afghanistan, and instead of forcing Afghans to migrate, the international community should cooperate with them in repatriating Afghan refugees.

Mr. Haqqani said, “The international community should provide livelihood opportunities and facilitate movement. The international community should not forget the people of Afghanistan.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Afghanistan: Women’s protest march in Takhar against Taliban policies

Related posts

Afghanistan: Online taxi services launched in Kandahar

asadian

Afghanistan Human Rights Commission: World should examine new methods of pressure on Taliban

asadian

Taliban: China interested in investing in Afghanistan’s lithium sector

asadian

UN: Over 20 million Afghan citizens require protective assistance

asadian

Afghanistan: Bad living conditions forced thousands of people in Bamiyan to live in caves

asadian

Afghanistan: Women’s protest march in Takhar against Taliban policies

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.