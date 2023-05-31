Taliban’s Minister of Migrants called for international attention to people of Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Minister of Migrants and Returnees Affairs of Taliban, stating that the international community should not forget the Afghans, added that humanitarian issues should not be treated as political matters.

Khalil Rahman Haqqani said on Monday 29th of May, during a distribution ceremony for aid to the needy in Kabul: “We urge all countries of the world to set aside politics, formalities, and military matters. Migration has its own specific laws. The Ministry of Migrants has been established to address the problems of migrants.”

He added that peace has now been established throughout Afghanistan, and instead of forcing Afghans to migrate, the international community should cooperate with them in repatriating Afghan refugees.

Mr. Haqqani said, “The international community should provide livelihood opportunities and facilitate movement. The international community should not forget the people of Afghanistan.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

