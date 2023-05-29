Precautionary Dissimulation of Belief – Taqiyya (Part-2): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:28)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:28)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Precautionary Dissimulation of Belief – Taqiyya (Part-2)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَّا يَتَّخِذِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۖ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَيْسَ مِنَ اللَّهِ فِي شَيْءٍ إِلَّا أَن تَتَّقُوا مِنْهُمْ تُقَاةً ۗ وَيُحَذِّرُكُمُ اللَّهُ نَفْسَهُ ۗ وَإِلَى اللَّهِ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 Let not believers take disbelievers as allies rather than believers. And whoever (of you) does that has no relation with Allah, except that you guard yourself against them, out of caution. And Allah warns you of Himself, and to Allah is the (final) destination.

Commentary: The verse forbids believers from taking nonbelievers as allies or guardians instead of believers unless they do so to protect themselves from the disbelievers’ harm and injury. The verse reads:

لَّا يَتَّخِذِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۖ …. إِلَّا أَن تَتَّقُوا مِنْهُمْ تُقَاةً ۗ … ‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 Let not believers take disbelievers as allies/guardians rather than believers…unless (you maintain the relationship) to guard yourselves against their harm and injury.

The word “tattaqū[1]” (تَتَّقُوا) is in second person and masculine; it is a plural of “ittaqā[2]” (اِتَّقَى) and means to guard oneself against harm or keep oneself away from injury. The word can also imply fear since a person protects themselves when they perceive fear of harm. The word (تُقَاة) is a noun and synonym for “taqwā[3]”(تَقْوَى), which means caution and vigilance. Hence, the word-by-word meaning of the verse is:

(إِلَّا) except (أَن) that (تَتَّقُوا) you guard (مِنْهُمْ) against (their harm and insult), (تُقَاةً) as a precaution.

The Quran introduces individuals who hid their faith in Prophet Musa (AS) to protect themselves against Firawn’s harm.

The story of one of these individuals is mentioned in verses 28:15-21 (Al-Qasas). A brief description of the verses is as follows:

Musa (AS) entered the capital of Egypt where he found two men fighting. One man was from the Children of Israel and the other of his foes, perhaps a Coptic. The Israelite asked Musa for help against his rival. Musa engaged in fighting and struck the Coptic man with his fist and killed him.

The murder shocked Firawn’s governance. The Israelites were slaves of the Coptic people, and Firawn’s government wanted to teach a lesson that no Israelite should dare to raise their hands on a Coptic. Firawn called upon his ministers for consultation, and they decided to take their vengeance on Musa (AS).

The next day, Musa (AS) was roaming the city while worried about the consequence of the prior day’s incident. A man came running to Musa (AS) and informed him that his life was in danger and asked him to leave town. Musa (AS) left the city; see verse 28:20 (Al-Qasas):

وَجَاءَ رَجُلٌ مِّنْ أَقْصَى الْمَدِينَةِ يَسْعَىٰ قَالَ يَا مُوسَىٰ إِنَّ الْمَلَأَ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ لِيَقْتُلُوكَ فَاخْرُجْ إِنِّي لَكَ مِنَ النَّاصِحِينَ ‎﴿٢٠﴾‏

28:20 And a man came from the farthest end of the city, running. He said, “O Musa, indeed the eminent ones are conferring over you (intending) to kill you, so leave (the city); indeed, I am to you of the sincere advisors.”

Verses 28:15-21 (Al-Qasas) imply that the informer was Firawn’s minister or a confidant who knew about Firawn’s plan before it became public. He had faith in Prophet Musa but concealed it from Firawn. Had Firawn suspected that the informant was a sympathizer of Musa, he would have kept the informer in the dark.

A few years later, Prophet Musa (AS) received divine signs, went to Firawn[4], and demanded the release of the Israelites from slavery[5]. Firawn saw Prophet Musa (AS) as a threat to his rule and decided to kill him. This time, according to verse 40:28 (Gafir), one of Firawn’s family members who concealed his faith stood up in defense of Prophet Musa (AS):

وَقَالَ رَجُلٌ مُّؤْمِنٌ مِّنْ آلِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَكْتُمُ إِيمَانَهُ … ‎﴿٢٨﴾‏

40:28 And a believing man from the family of Pharaoh who concealed his faith said.

He said, “Do you kill a man (merely) because he says, ‘My Lord is Allah’ while he has brought you clear proofs from your Lord? And if he should be lying, then upon him is (the consequence of) his lie; but if he should be truthful, there will strike you some of what he promises you.”

… أَتَقْتُلُونَ رَجُلًا أَن يَقُولَ رَبِّيَ اللَّهُ وَقَدْ جَاءَكُم بِالْبَيِّنَاتِ مِن رَّبِّكُمْ ۖ وَإِن يَكُ كَاذِبًا فَعَلَيْهِ كَذِبُهُ ۖ وَإِن يَكُ صَادِقًا يُصِبْكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِي يَعِدُكُمْ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨﴾‏

The believing family member of Firawn embodies verse 3:28 (Aal-i-Imran). This family member accepted the authority of Firawn while denouncing him internally, and he stood up in defense of Prophet Musa (AS) at the appropriate time. Had he revealed his faith earlier, he would be condemned to death, similar to Asiyah, the wife of Firawn[6].

The story of Ammar and his parents, Yasir and Sumayyah, is another example. They were initially slaves of Abu Huzaifa and Abu Jahl took them over as his slaves after Abu Huzaifa’s death.

Ammar and his parents embraced Islam during a time when the Quraysh were persecuting lower-class Muslims. When Abu Jahl discovered the conversion of Yasir’s family to Islam, he tortured them and forced them to recant the Prophet (SAWA). Yasir and Sumayyah refused and were martyred under torture. Nevertheless, Ammar, under compulsion, said what his torturer asked him to say. With remorse, he came to the Prophet (SAWA) and told the Prophet of the incident. Verse 16:106 (An-Nahl) was revealed: “Whoever disbelieves in Allah after his belief, upon them is wrath from Allah, and for them is a great punishment.” Exceptions are those forced to denounce their faith while their hearts remain firm in faith. Later, the Prophet (SAWA) said to him: “If you are caught again, tell them what they are asking you to say[7]”. In this way, the Prophet calmed his anxiety and fear[8].

This is called Taqiyah, wherein one can conceal their faith to save themselves from persecution in specific circumstances. The scope and possibilities under which one could adopt the practice of Taqiyah are discussed in jurisprudence books.

مَن كَفَرَ بِاللَّهِ مِن بَعْدِ إِيمَانِهِ إِلَّا مَنْ أُكْرِهَ وَقَلْبُهُ مُطْمَئِنٌّ بِالْإِيمَانِ وَلَٰكِن مَّن شَرَحَ بِالْكُفْرِ صَدْرًا فَعَلَيْهِمْ غَضَبٌ مِّنَ اللَّهِ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ ‎﴿١٠٦﴾‏

16:106 Whoever disbelieves in Allah after his belief… except for one who is forced [to renounce his religion] while his heart is secure in faith. But those who (willingly) open their breasts to disbelief, upon them is wrath from Allah, and for them is a great punishment.

