OIC chief visits Rohingya in Bangladeshi camps

SHAFAQNA-The chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh’s southern border district of Cox’s Bazar.

The secretary general of the world’s biggest Islamic platform, Hissein Brahim Taha, exchanged views with the Rohingya refugees at Ukhia camp in Cox’s Bazar, saying the organization is always active in protecting the interests of the persecuted Rohingya.

“OIC wants a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis and is working through diplomatic channels for a safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their home country (Myanmar’s Rakhine State),” Rohingya community leader Tozibur Rahman told local media, quoting the OIC secretary general as saying after the meeting.

Source : aa

