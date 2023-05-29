English
Arab League calls on world to stop Israel’s violations on children

Israel's violations on children

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League has asked the world to”take serious action and stop Israeli violations on Palestinian children, protect them and guarantee their safety.”

This came in the remarks of Arab League’s Assistant Secretary General and Head of Social Affairs Sector, Haifa abu Ghazaleh, made during the inauguration of a virtual conference on the flagrant violations on children during armed conflicts held on Sunday.

Many ambassadors, ministers, representatives of states and NGOs attended the conference, which was held in cooperation with Qatar.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed on the importance of ending violations on children during the armed conflict resulted from the humanitarian crises in the Arab world.

