Israel brings in 10,000 Indian labourers to replace Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Israel has decided to import 10,000 workers from India to replace Palestinians.

The Indian Government has signed an agreement with Israel to bring 10,000 Indian workers to the country. Half of these workers are destined for the construction sector, with the remaining half designated for nursing roles. The arrival of these workers will be staged, with 2,500 construction and an equal number of nursing workers due in the first year, according to reports on the Walla website.

The Population and Immigration Authority in Israel states that the incoming workers from India are diligent, experienced and fluent in English. They are expected to meet the growing demand for labour in Israel, specifically in the nursing and construction fields.rs.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com