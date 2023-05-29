English
Spain: One converts to Islam every week at Granada Mosque

SHAFAQNA-In the Great Mosque of Granada, in the Andalusia region of southern Spain, a Spanish citizen has been converting to Islam almost every Friday.

For years, Spanish people have been converting to Islam almost every Friday, pronouncing the words of the shahada, or Islamic declaration of faith, and joining the world’s fastest-growing religion.

In a video shared by Anadolu Agency and Euro News, a Spanish young man, Jose Miguel, is seen reciting the shahada at the Grand Mosque of Granada after Friday prayer.

“Almost every Friday (there is) a Spanish convert to Islam in our mosque,” said Umar del Pozo, President of the Spanish Islamic Society Association and Granada Great Mosque Foundation, Yeni Safak reported.

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com

