ADHRB condemns Saudi Arabia’s execution of two detained Bahrainis

Saudi's execution of two Bahrainis

SHAFAQNA-Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) condemned Saudi Arabia’s execution of two detained Bahrainis and victims of torture, Sadiq Thamer and Jaafar Sultan, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

ADHRB said in a tweet that the execution of Thamer and Sultan brings the total number of executions since beginning of 2023 to 38.

The organization urged the international community to take immediate action to stop this systematic escalation of executions.

A group of Bahraini scholars said that the two youths, Sadiq Thamer and Jaafar Sultan, executed by Saudi Arabia are “two of nation’s martyrs”, and offered “the warmest condolences and sympathy to the people of Bahrain, especially the honorable families of the martyrs.”

Source : bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

