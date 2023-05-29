English
International Shia News Agency
UN agencies: Hunger is set to worsen in 18 “hotspots” worldwide

SHAFAQNA-Hunger is set to worsen in 18 “hotspots” worldwide including Sudan, where fighting is putting people at risk of starvation, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned.

Sudan, Burkina Faso, Haiti and Mali have been elevated to the highest alert level, joining Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Additionally, a likely El Niño – a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon that has a warming effect on ocean surface temperatures in the central and east Pacific – is also raising fears of climate extremes in vulnerable nations.

Source : news.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

FAO: More than 800 million people live in hunger

