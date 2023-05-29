CERF allocates $ 18 million for humanitarian crises in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocates US$ 18 million for the urgent needs of people affected by humanitarian crises in Yemen.

In March 2023, the Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$ 18 million to Yemen from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to prevent famine and address rising levels of food insecurity driven by conflict, economic shocks and climate change.

This allocation will provide a comprehensive and integrated package of services and multi-sector interventions using the Integrated Famine Risk Reduction (IFRR) mechanism for both in-kind and multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA), to reduce the rising levels of acute malnutrition and address food insecurity in Yemen.

In 2023, the humanitarian crisis will affect 17.3 million people. More recently, evidence from the IPC analysis conducted in March 2023 for districts under the control of the Government of Yemen indicates that some areas continue to experience high food insecurity while overall acute malnutrition has increased.

