SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian who was earlier today critically injured from Israeli army gunfire in Jenin has died of his wounds, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim, 37, a former prisoner and an officer in the General Intelligence Service, has died after sustaining wounds from two explosive bullets that hit his abdomen and chest.

Eight people were injured during this morning’s Israeli army raid of Jenin, most in the limbs.

Source : wafa

