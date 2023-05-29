Saudi Arabia: Cybersecurity exercise for Hajj season 1444 AH

The exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services for Hajj pilgrims.

The exercise includes conducting cyberattack simulations, applying the emergency incident response mechanism, starting from readiness, detection, and analysis, then containment, recovery, and post-accident procedures, in addition to sharing information and learned lessons.

It will also include a set of technical and administrative activities aimed at finding innovative solutions to online challenges and threats.