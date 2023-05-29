English
Israel detain 13 Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli  forces detained at least 13 Palestinians during raids at their family homes in the occupied territories, one of them was detained to force his son to turn himself in, according to various sources.

In the northern Jordan Valley town of Tammoun, the Israeli forces detained two men, one of them 41 years of age, after breaking into their homes and searching them. One of the detainees was taken away to force his son to turn himself over to the army, according to the director of the Prisoner’s Society office in Tubas Kamal Bani Odeh.

Source : wafa

www.shafaqna.com

