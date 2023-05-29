Council of Arab Economic Unity to hold coming session in Syria

SHAFAQNA-The Council of Arab Economic Unity decided to hold its 58th session in Syria.

Throughout the activities of the 57th session of the Unity Council hold Sunday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, it was approved to hold the 58th session of the Unity Council in Syria , as the Arab Federation of Productive Families said in a statement to SANA.

The statement pointed out that the Secretary-General of Council of Arab Economic Unity, Mohammadi Ahmed al-Nani, affirmed the significance of Syria’s presence in the Council of Arab League and its organizations and specialized bodies , hoping during the 57th session that the return and resumption of Syria to its participation in the meetings will contribute to enhance Arab action.

