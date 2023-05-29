English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Council of Arab Economic Unity to hold coming session in Syria

0
Council of Arab Economic Unity

SHAFAQNA-The Council of Arab Economic Unity decided to hold its 58th session in Syria.

Throughout the activities of the 57th session of the Unity Council hold Sunday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, it was approved to hold the 58th session of the Unity Council in Syria , as the Arab Federation of Productive Families said in a statement to SANA.

The statement pointed out that the Secretary-General of Council of Arab Economic Unity, Mohammadi Ahmed al-Nani, affirmed the significance of Syria’s presence in the Council of Arab League and its organizations and specialized bodies , hoping during the 57th session that the return and resumption of Syria to its participation in the meetings will contribute to enhance Arab action.

Source : sana

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

asadian

SANA: Syria partakes in Middle easterner Charity Bazaar in Tokyo

asadian

Seven Gates of Damascus in oldest inhabited city in world

asadian

Geneva: Syria at 59th Arab Health Ministers’ Council

asadian

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

asadian

SANA: Syria-India relations in industrial & economic fields

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.