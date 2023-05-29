Iraq boosts gold reserves by 2% in single day

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s central bank boosted its gold reserves by about 2% in a single day last week.

Iraq bought 2.5 tons of bullion on Thursday to bring its reserves to 132.73 tons, Mazin Sabah, director general of the central bank’s investments department, said in an interview in Baghdad. The strategy is to acquire more gold in the second half of the year, Sabah said.

“Our current plan is to buy in small quantities several times, not in large quantities at one go,” Sabah said.

Central banks around the world are increasing their holdings of bullion amid rising geopolitical and economic risks. Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer, resumed gold purchases in 2022 as part of a program to diversify foreign assets worth about $100 billion after a four-year hiatus.

