[Video] Sunni Indonesian becomes Shia Muslim

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented video series titled: became Muslim I Reborn, This program featuring Abdi M. Soeherman

A journey like no other, Reborn speaks to those among us who have returned to the eternal faith and how they came to where they are.

This channel follows the Inspirational stories of Muslim Reverts from different faiths all over the world. The individuals giving their heart touching stories of how they found Islam and how it transformed their lives and changed them to be the person they are today.

 

 

[Video] Hijab is the liberation of Women!

