RT: Al-Hakim conveys Iran’s message of resumption of relations with Egypt to Al-Sisi

SHAFAQNAIraqi political sources stated some details of the visit of “Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim”, the head of the Iraq’s national wisdom movement, to Egypt.

The aforementioned sources told RT: “Al-Hakim has conveyed Iran’s message about the return of relations between the two countries to Al-Sisi after several meetings hosted by Baghdad with the presence of the security officials of the two countries.”

The mentioned sources stated: “The messages that Al-Hakim conveyed to the Egyptian side were positive and led to the positive reaction of Al-Sisi regarding the relations between Tehran and Cairo.”

Referring to the statement of the Sultan of Oman regarding Egypt’s willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized: “We welcome this position and we have no problem in this regard.”

