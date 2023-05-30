Egypt & Türkiye to start immediately upgrading diplomatic ties

SHAFAQNA-Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on “the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidential spokesperson.

This came during a phone call on Monday in which El-Sisi congratulated Erdogan on being re-elected for a new presidential term, the statement added, noting that the Turkish president expressed in turn “his appreciation for this kind gesture from the president.”

During the phone call, both presidents affirmed the depth of the historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples and agreed to strengthen the relations between Egypt and Turkey and promote cooperation between them, the spokesperson added.

Over the past year, Cairo and Ankara held rounds of talks at the ministerial level in a bid to normalise relations after both countries broke off diplomatic relations in 2013.

Source : ahram

