Egyptian FM: Egypt interested in tripartite cooperation with Iraq & Jordan

SHAFAQNA-Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed his country’s interest in developing the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Iraq and Jordan.

The chief Egyptian diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Ammar Al-Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, who is currently visiting Egypt.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry met with Al-Hakim and expressed his appreciation of the latter’s role in strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries.

Shoukry has also affirmed Egypt’s keenness to advance cooperation with Iraq, looking forward to the meeting of the joint Egyptian-Iraqi higher committee at the level of the prime ministers to be held in Cairo soon.

Source: middleeastmonitor

