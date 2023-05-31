Saudi Arabia launched first special economic zone of cloud computing

SHAFAQNA– The government of Saudi Arabia issued the first license to set up a special economic zone of cloud computing at the investment conference in special economic zones in Riyadh.

The total investment of special economic zones and special cloud computing zone in Saudi Arabia has been announced as 27 million rials (about 7.2 billion dollars).

This special economic zone of cloud computing is considered part of King Abdulaziz Science and Technology City in Riyadh.

The launch of this zone will allow investors to build data centers and cloud computing infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi’s special economic zone of cloud computing will have support and operational offices in Abdul Aziz Science and Technology City, and investment can be made anywhere in Saudi Arabia.

The establishment of this special economic zone allows investors to use the opportunities available in international communication services and data centers and to have access to the latest communication technologies.

Cloud computing is a computing model based on computer networks such as the Internet, which provides a new model for the supply, consumption and delivery of computing services (including infrastructure, software, platform, and other computing resources) by using the network.

Source: Al-Qabas

www.shafaqna.com