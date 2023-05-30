Allafrica: Rail line that connects Indian and Atlantic oceans through Kenya & 3 African countries

SHAFAQNA- Kenya is working with three African nations to associate the Indian and Atlantic oceans through a trans-African railroad line.

According to Allafrica, President William Ruto said Kenya, Uganda, the Law based Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Congo (Brazzaville) will work on the extend.

It’s also stated, the understanding will see each state put up a railroad line interfacing one country to the other by means of border focuses.

Eventually, the line will begin from the coast of Kenya and conclusion within the Congo coast, and contrariwise.

The network is set to boost exchange between the East and West African countries by decreasing the time goods take to move inside the landmass as well as to America.

As of now, merchandise traveling to America are constrained to go circular the African landmass by means of South Africa to nations within the west of Africa as well as America, blocking trade.

In any case, the extend will make exchange reasonable between Africa and America as well as between the locales through consistent network.

“And as nations we are arranged to work on it together. That we will do our area in Kenya. Uganda are as of now working on their segment,” the President said.

“We are talking about with the Government of DRC to see how together we are able get the assets to urge the a 1000 kilometers within the DRC and interface it to the Congo Stream and transport our merchandise…..,” he included.

